Having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead, Australia will look to complete a clean sweep, when they clash against Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the ongoing three-match series on November 18. The AUS vs PAk 3rd T20I will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, and start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Australia National Cricket Team and Pakistan National Cricket Team third T20I match is officially broadcasted in India by Star Sports, who will live telecast the clash on Star Sports Network, and also on their regional Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada channels. For live viewing options, fans can switch to Disney+Hotstar app and website for live streaming of AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024. Pakistan Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs Australia Announced: Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah Rested; Salman Ali Agha to Lead.

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Details

