The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed Pakistan's playing XI for the third T20I against Australia national cricket team. The AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I will be played in Hobart on Monday. Newly appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Naseem Shah have been rested for the third T20I against Australia. Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha has been appointed the stand-in skipper for the upcoming clash. Left-arm seamer Jahandad Khan has been included in the playing XI instead of Naseem Shah. Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch AUS vs PAK Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

Pakistan Playing XI for 3rd T20I against Australia

Pakistan playing XI for the third T20I against Australia 🏏#AUSvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/BXwXMmEetM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 18, 2024

