How To Watch Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six Match? Get Telecast Details of AUS-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Cricket Match on TV

Semifinalist Australia will go-up against Sri Lanka in the final Super Six stage of the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. Check live telecast and streaming viewing options below.

How To Watch Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six Match? Get Telecast Details of AUS-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Australia U19 Women’s National Cricket Team celebrate wicket (Photo Credit: X@ICC)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 29, 2025 11:45 AM IST

In the last match of the Super Six Stage in the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, semifinalist Australia will meet Sri Lanka on January 29. The Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval and starts at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 are Star Sports, however, Super Six stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can find online viewing options for the Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Gongadi Trisha Becomes First Batter to Score Century in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup History, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SCO-W WC 2025 Match.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Australia U19 Women vs Sri Lanka U19 Women Australia U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Australia U19 Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Australia vs Sri Lanka Australia Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Live ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Live Streaming ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Live Telecast ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Live ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming Online ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025
You might also like
How To Watch Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six Match? Get Telecast Details of AUS-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Australia U19 Women’s National Cricket Team celebrate wicket (Photo Credit: X@ICC)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 29, 2025 11:45 AM IST

In the last match of the Super Six Stage in the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, semifinalist Australia will meet Sri Lanka on January 29. The Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval and starts at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 are Star Sports, however, Super Six stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can find online viewing options for the Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Gongadi Trisha Becomes First Batter to Score Century in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup History, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SCO-W WC 2025 Match.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Australia U19 Women vs Sri Lanka U19 Women Australia U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Australia U19 Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Australia vs Sri Lanka Australia Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Live ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Live Streaming ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Live Telecast ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Live ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming Online ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025
You might also like
Steve Smith Becomes Fourth Australian Cricketer To Notch Up 10,000 Red-Ball Runs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025
Cricket

Steve Smith Becomes Fourth Australian Cricketer To Notch Up 10,000 Red-Ball Runs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025
How To Watch SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Sri Lanka vs Australia Two-Match Test Series on TV
Cricket

How To Watch SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Sri Lanka vs Australia Two-Match Test Series on TV
How To Watch Nigeria U19 vs Ireland U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six Match? Get Telecast Details of NIG-W U19 vs IRE-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Cricket

How To Watch Nigeria U19 vs Ireland U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six Match? Get Telecast Details of NIG-W U19 vs IRE-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Steve Smith Becomes Fourth Australian Cricketer To Notch Up 10,000 Red-Ball Runs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025
Cricket

Steve Smith Becomes Fourth Australian Cricketer To Notch Up 10,000 Red-Ball Runs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025
How To Watch SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Sri Lanka vs Australia Two-Match Test Series on TV
Cricket

How To Watch SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Sri Lanka vs Australia Two-Match Test Series on TV
How To Watch Nigeria U19 vs Ireland U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six Match? Get Telecast Details of NIG-W U19 vs IRE-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Cricket

How To Watch Nigeria U19 vs Ireland U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six Match? Get Telecast Details of NIG-W U19 vs IRE-W U19 Cricket Match on TV
Steve Smith, Dhananjaya de Silva Receive Grand Traditional Welcome During Photoshoot With Warne-Muralitharan Trophy Ahead of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video)
Cricket

Steve Smith, Dhananjaya de Silva Receive Grand Traditional Welcome During Photoshoot With Warne-Muralitharan Trophy Ahead of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Australia vs Sri Lanka
200K+ searches
Sports
50K+ searches
Delhi vs Railways Ranji match
10K+ searches
Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition
10K+ searches
ITC Hotels share price
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Australia vs Sri Lanka
200K+ searches
Sports
50K+ searches
Delhi vs Railways Ranji match
10K+ searches
Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition
10K+ searches
ITC Hotels share price
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump