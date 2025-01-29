How To Watch Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Free Live Streaming Online of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Super Six Match? Get Telecast Details of AUS-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Cricket Match on TV

In the last match of the Super Six Stage in the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, semifinalist Australia will meet Sri Lanka on January 29. The Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval and starts at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 are Star Sports, however, Super Six stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can find online viewing options for the Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Gongadi Trisha Becomes First Batter to Score Century in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup History, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SCO-W WC 2025 Match.

The final day of Super Six #U19WorldCup is upon us! 🏏 Where to watch 🎥 https://t.co/kSlISL4QqQ pic.twitter.com/uuw17P7FrX — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2025

