Australia and New Zealand are set to write the opening chapter of this year's much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 as they lock horns on Saturday, October 22. The match would be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and is slated to start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would be providing live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The ICC Men's #T20WorldCup just got 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 exciting! 🤩 Watch #T20Is finest warriors take the field today and begin the fight to lift the 🏆! pic.twitter.com/2eOs8R2wF5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)