Bangladesh would be out seeking a consolation victory when they take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the series on July 11. The match would be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram and it starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast, unfortunately, would not be available as there is no official broadcaster for the series. Fans can nonetheless watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Completes His 4th One Day International Century, Achieves Feat During BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023 Clash.

BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI

Walton ODI Series: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 3rd ODI 🏏 Full Match Details: https://t.co/LA3d6S20Gj Watch the Match Live on Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole and Toffee#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/oq2JhafuaW — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)