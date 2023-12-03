Bangla Tigers meet Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 on December 3. The match will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the Abu Dhabi T10 2023. The Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the JioCinema app and website. Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Deccan Gladiators Hand Struggling Team Abu Dhabi Fourth Consecutive Defeat.

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Live

The Northern Warriors are set to roar 🦁 against the Bangla Tigers under the night sky! 🌃 Prepare for an epic showdown as we look to return to the path of victory! ⚔️#PrimeHealth #NWvsBT #NorthernWarriors #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/Runp5q16Us — Northern Warriors (@nwarriorst10) December 3, 2023

