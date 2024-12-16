Bangladesh Women U19 in their first ACC Women's Under 19 Asia Cup 2024 will clash against Sri Lanka Women U19 on December 16. The BAN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match will be held at Bayuemas Oval and start at 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time) IST. Official broadcast rights for the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 is with Sony Sports Network, and live telecast viewing option on Sony Sports TV channels. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Bangladesh Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. India's Squad for ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Women's U19 Live

𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥! 💥 Two epic clashes are lined up for tomorrow! Who will seize the day and make it count?#ACCWomensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/p06GEHZtXT — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 15, 2024

