In a contest that marks the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain, Chennai Super Kings will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 on Friday, April 11. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai, and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the CSK vs KKR live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need a subscription. List of Oldest IPL Captains: As MS Dhoni Takes Over Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad As CSK Skipper for Rest of Indian Premier League 2025, Take A Look At Oldest Skippers in The T20 League's History.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE

Two Champion Teams, One epic showdown! 💛💜 With MS Dhoni back as CSK captain, can they turn things around or will KKR dominate?#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvKKR | FRI, 11th APR | 6:30 PM LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/w8HpfzzLcM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2025

