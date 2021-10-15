Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would battle it out against each other in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 15.The match, which would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) would be telecasted live on Star Sports channels with Disney+Hotstar providing the live streaming online.

Legends ⚔️ Superstars Experience ⚔️ Passion#WhistlePodu ⚔️ #KorboLorboJeetbo Drop 💛 or 💜 to show your support for #CSK & #KKR in the #VIVOIPL 2021 Final tonight!#CSKvKKR | Broadcast 6 PM, Match 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/LnUhxIPHv6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)