Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants in their next match at Women's Premier League 2023 on Thursday, March 16. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Delhi are coming into this game with a 6-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Gujarat suffered a big loss against Mumbai Indians in their previous match. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants on JioCinema

