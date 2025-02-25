Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. The 10th match of the WPL 2025 will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the DC-W vs GG-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: UP Warriorz in Third Spot After Dramatic Super Over Win; RCB Remain on Top Despite Defeat.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)