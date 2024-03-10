Royal Challengers Bangalore would hope to keep their playoff hopes alive as they take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on March 10. The Smriti Mandhana-led side will hope to bounce back from a loss against Gujarat Giants in their last match. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this clash which begins at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/HD TV channels will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. Meg Lanning Becomes First Player in Women’s Premier League History To Score 500 Runs, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match.

DC-W vs RCB-W Live Streaming and Telecast Details

