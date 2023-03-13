Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match at Women's Premier League 2023. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dr Dy Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Viacom18 network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on JioCinema

