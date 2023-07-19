The Ashes 2023 has come to a very important juncture as it enters into the 4th Test of the series at Manchester with Australia leading the series 2-1. England made a spirited comeback in the third Test and they have to win this Test to keep their hopes of turning around the series. Australia and England resume their action on Day 1 for the fourth Ashes Test on July 19, 2023, Wednesday, at 3.30 PM (Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of Ashes 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match would be on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test 2023 Day 1 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)