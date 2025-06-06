Eyeing a good preparation for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2026, England National Cricket Team will take on West Indies National Cricket Team in the 1st T20I and it will be played on Friday, June 6. The ENG vs WI 1st T20I is set to be held at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. The live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025 match live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a subscription pass. Phil Salt to Miss England vs West Indies 2025 T20I Series Due to Paternity Leave.

ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

