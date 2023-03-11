Gujarat Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in the next fixture of Women's Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, March 11. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Gujarat are coming into this match with a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals suffered a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The important match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2023: Reema Malhotra, Former India Cricketer, Calls Saika Ishaque, Shreyanka Patil As ‘Finds of the Tournament’.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals on JioCinema

