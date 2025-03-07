In-form Gujarat Giants will lock horns with league leaders Delhi Capitals in their upcoming Women's Premier League Season 3 match. The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow. The crucial encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 7. Fans in India can watch the GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the GG-W vs DC-W live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz by 81 Runs in WPL 2025; Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam and Bowlers Help GG-W Secure Massive Win.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Live:

#TATAWPL action continues as Delhi Capitals, already in the playoffs, take on Gujarat Giants! 🔥🏏 Can Gujarat shake things up, or will DC dominate yet again? 🤔💪#WPLonJioStar 👉 Gujarat Giants 🆚 Delhi Capitals | TODAY, 6:30 PM LIVE on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi!… pic.twitter.com/PaJRu26x7I — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2025

