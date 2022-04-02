Gujarat Titans would face Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 encounter on Saturday, April 2. The match would be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This is the second game of Saturday's doubleheader and would be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Disney+ Hotstar would provide live streaming of the game.

See Details:

2⃣ captains aiming to keep their winning start in #TATAIPL 2022 intact! 😍@gujarat_titans or @DelhiCapitals - Whose side are you on in #GTvDC?#YehAbNormalHai | Today | Broadcast: 6:50 PM Match: 7:30 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/Gold/Gold HD/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/OfwZA4FBtE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)