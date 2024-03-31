Gujarat Titans are currently eighth in the points table of the IPL 2024, after losing their recent match against Chennai Super Kings. SunRisers Hyderabad also lost one match in the opening two fixtures of the IPL 2024 season, but due to 200+ runs scored in both matches, they have a better run rate and stand fourth in the table. While SRH possesses an explosive batting line-up, the GT team has quality bowlers. The match is scheduled at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the GT vs SRH match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the GT vs SRH Match is available on the JioCinema App. MI Fans Attack CSK Fan in Kolhapur For Celebrating Rohit Sharma’s Wicket During IPL 2024 Match Against SRH, Victim Admitted in CPR: Report .

Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad

