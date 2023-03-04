The inaugural edition of the WPL will begin with the clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians as they will square-off against each other in the first match. The game will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Viacom18 group have the broadcasting rights of Women's Premier League 2023. The match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans will be able to watch the free live streaming of the GG-W vs MI-W match on the JioCinema app and website.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming and Telecast Details

