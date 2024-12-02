After losing the opening match of the competition, the India U19 side will look for a massive win to stay competitive in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024. They will face Japan U19 side next. The India U19 vs Japan U19 match will be played at the Sharjah Stadium on December 1. The India U19 vs Japan U19 ACC Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports Ten 5 channels to watch the India U19 vs Japan U19 live telecast. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of the India U19 vs Japan U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. Pakistan Beat India By 43 Runs in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024; Shahzaib Khan, Ali Raza Shine as PAK U19 Register Winning Start to Campaign.

India U19 vs Japan U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024

