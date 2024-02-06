India U19 will face South Africa U19 in the semifinal of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. The IND U19 vs SA U19 match will be played at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs SA U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming online of the IND vs SA U19 match on mobile app. ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024: Process-Driven Musheer Khan Is Living In The Moment Ahead of IND U-19 vs SA U-19 Semifinal Match.

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The semi final 🚧 awaits the Boys in Blue! 💪🏻 In a quest to retain their 🏆 and win their 6th overall title, #TeamIndia face South Africa at their home turf for the Semis! 🙌🏻 Don't miss #INDU19vSAU19 in #U19WorldCup Semi Finals TUE, FEB 6, 1:30 PM | Star Sports#U19WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/QWpm5WXAdn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 4, 2024

