The Indian cricket team is all set and ready to host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series. The first match of the three-match series between India and Afghanistan is to be played on Thursday, January 11 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium /Mohali Stadium, Punjab, India. The match is set to start at the scheduled time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. The live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 in English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex for Hindi Commentary. Fans can always access the JioCinema app and website for live streaming of IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024. IND vs AFG 1st T20 2024: Indian Cricket Team Adds a Dash of Humor to ‘Chilling’ Mohali Training Session.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Cricket Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

