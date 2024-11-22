The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India commences today (November 22) in Perth. The IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 will be played at The Optus Stadium, and start at 7:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcaster for BGT 2024 and will live telecast IND vs AUS 1st Test on Start Sports 1 SD and HD channels in India. Fans for live viewing options of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 can switch to Disney+Hotstar, who will live streaming BGT 2024 on their app and website, which will need a subscription. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Full List of Commentators for India vs Australia Five-Match Test Series Announced.

India vs Australia BGT 2024 Live

Get ready for some serious fireworks! 💥 It’s Australia 🇦🇺 vs India 🇮🇳 — the #ToughestRivalry you’ll ever see! 🔥 Who will take the lead in this ultimate clash? 🏆 📺 #AUSvINDonStar 👉 1st Test starts on FRI, 22 NOV, 7 AM, on Star Sports 1! #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/kVuxs0Hwa6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 21, 2024

