The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between the Australia cricket team and Team India will kick off from November 22. The opening Test between these two will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Ahead of the first Test, the commentary panel for the five-match series between India and Australia has been announced. The commentary panel will see several big names in the commentary box. Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc and Other Exciting Mini-Battles To Watch Out for in India vs Australia 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The five-match Test series between India and Australia will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. India will miss the services of their regular captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit didn't travel to Australia as he and his wife were blessed with a baby boy. Instead of Rohit, the Indian management has named speedster Jasprit Bumrah as the stand-in skipper for the Perth Test. Meanwhile, host Australia will be led by Pat Cummins.

Commentators List Announced for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Talking about the Hindi commentary panel for the five-match test series between India and Australia, the commentary box will see veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara along with former legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, and many more. The English commentary will see the biggest names like Matthew Hayden, Ravi Shastri, and Russell Arnold. Australian Newspaper Labels Virat Kohli as 'Danger' Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Hindi Commentary Panel for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Ravi Shastri Wasim Akram Cheteshwar Pujara Sunil Gavaskar Sanjay Manjrekar Jatin Sapru Deep Dasgupta

English Commentary Panel for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Mark Nicholas Matthew Hayden Ravi Shastri Sunil Gavaskar Wasim Akram Russell Arnold Murali Vijay

The upcoming five-match Test series against Australia is very crucial for the India national cricket team. In order to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final, Team India needs to win by a margin of 4-1 without depending on other team results. The Asian Giants are currently placed second in the ICC WTC 2023-25 standings.

