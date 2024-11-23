After an entertaining Day 1, which witnessed 17 wickets fall, the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 heads into Day 2 at Perth, where Australia and India will look to gain a definite advantage. The India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's National Cricket Team first BGT Test 2024-25 is taking place at Optus Stadium and commences at 7:50 AM. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 in India and will live telecast IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 on Start Sports 1 SD and HD channels. Fans for live viewing options of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2 can head over to Disney+Hotstar, who will live streaming BGT 2024 on their app and website, which will require a subscription.Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Jasprit Bumrah Leads India’s Spectacular Bowling Comeback After Batting No-Show.

India vs Australia BGT 2024 Live

After an eventful day 1 of the #ToughestRivalry, we are ready for more 🔥 at Perth! 😎 Will #TeamIndia make the most of their solid comeback, on Day 2? 💪🇮🇳#AUSvINDonStar Day 2 👉🏻 SAT 23 NOV, 7 AM on Star Sports 1! pic.twitter.com/EoGAqnClky — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 22, 2024

