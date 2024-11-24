India completely dominated Australia on Day 2, and will look to steer home the advantage, when play on Day 3 resumes on November 24 in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's National Cricket Team first BGT Test 2024-25 is being held at Optus Stadium in Perth and starts at 7:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 are Star Sports Network, and will live telecast Day 3 of IND vs AUS 1st Test on Star Sports 1 SD and HD. For live viewing options, fans can switch to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming of BGT 2024 on their app and website, which will need a subscription. Rohit Sharma Hugs Ritika Sajdeh at Mumbai Airport Before Departing for Australia Ahead of IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test 2024 in Adelaide (Watch Video).

India vs Australia BGT 2024 Live

It's time for Day 3 of the #ToughestRivalry, so expect more 🔥 action in Perth! 🏏 What lead total will #TeamIndia set for team #Australia to chase? ✍️👇#AUSvINDonStar Day 3 👉🏻 SUN 24 NOV, 7 AM on Star Sports 1! pic.twitter.com/JEWVSoHCmm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 23, 2024

