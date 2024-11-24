India Test and ODI Captain Rohit Sharma was spotted hugging his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, at Mumbai Airport before departing to Australia for the upcoming second Test match in Adelaide. Earlier, the veteran cricketer missed the first Test in Perth against Australia after he and his wife Ritika, were blessed with a baby boy. Rohit decided to stay back with his family. Sharma is expected to join the Indian squad on Sunday and could also play a two-day warm-up match against Prime Minister XI from November 30 ahead of the IND vs AUS second Pink Ball Test 2024. Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport As He Leaves For Australia to Join Team India Squad Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Hugs His Wife Ritika Sajdeh

Before departing for the Australia, Rohit Sharma hugs his wife Ritika and greets his admirers pic.twitter.com/aj1Gs5HKlZ — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) November 23, 2024

