India will lock horns with Australia in the 2nd Test of this Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Friday, February 17. India have a 1-0 lead in the four-match series after a massive win in the 1st match and they will look to continue in the same manner. Australia on the other hand, will be expected to make a comeback, especially with their batting performance. Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match on DD Free Dish. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 1.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live

An illustrious career adorned with countless memories.🔥👏 Watch @cheteshwar1 reach a career-defining milestone of 💯 Test matches tomorrow! Tune-in to the 2nd Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Tomorrow | 8:30 AM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/18FFELhNwh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 2023

