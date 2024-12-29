The Boxing Day Test is currently slightly tilted in Australia's favour, but India managed to pull things back on Day 3. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 is being played at The Melbourne Cricket Ground and starts at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 are with Star Sports Network and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can switch over to the Disney+Hotstar for the live streaming viewing option of IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 of the BGT 2024-25 series on their app and website, which will need a subscription. ‘One of The Best Centuries Under Pressure’: Fans Praise Nitish Kumar Reddy For His Heroic Century During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 4 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)