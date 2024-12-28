The India national cricket team was under pressure losing quick wickets after a brilliant performance from Yashasvi Jaiswal. At one moment the side was on the a blink of a follow-on where the Australia national cricket team was putting pressure on the batters with some brilliant bowling and fielding efforts. But Nitish Kumar Reddy, who performed well in the earlier matches also starred for his side and went on to score century in tough situation. Forming a 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy not only put the Indian side in a comfortable position but won many fans hearts who called it as ‘one of the best centuries under pressure’. Check out fans’ reactions to Nitish Kumar Reddy’s century below. Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores His Maiden Century in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

'High Quality Batting Performance'

That’s a test century of high quality and technical skill from 21 yr old Nitish Kumar Reddy. Left the ball expertly, & attacked when needed. Another deeply moving story of parental sacrifice in Indian cricket. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 28, 2024

'One of Best Centuries Under Pressure'

One of the best centuries under pressure. Nitish Kumar Reddy🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wo1uWoe7IZ — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) December 28, 2024

New Like Button?

Elon Musk changed the like button for #nitishkumarreddy#nitishreddy MAIDEN INTERNATIONAL HUNDRED FOR NITISH KUMAR REDDY 🙇 - India was 161/6, big trouble at MCG, Series on the line, WTC final on the line & Nitish stands tall, What a knock, one to remember forever in Boxing Day… pic.twitter.com/y70MD9L4D9 — OP VIN (@vinsaa96) December 28, 2024

'Cometh the hour, cometh the man'

What a knock under pressure. To the batter with the least false shots percentage this series, he deserves a big one. Cometh the hour, cometh the man So so so happy for Nitish #AUSvIND#nitishkumarreddy#NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/vgcyJRODs1 — Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) December 28, 2024

'India’s Saviour'

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a Century, and turning out to be India’s Saviour #INDvsAUS — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 28, 2024

