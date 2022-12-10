India and Bangladesh take on each other in the final ODI of the three-match series, on Saturday, November 10. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram and is slated to start at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network is the official broadcast partner of this series and will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live telecast of the IND vs BAN 3rd ODI on DD Sports. Fans, who are interested in watching live streaming, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Chattogram

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

#TeamIndia will look to bounce back and salvage some pride in the 3️⃣rd and final ODI at Chattogram 💪🇮🇳 Watch 🇧🇩 vs 🇮🇳 3rd ODI LIVE, today 10:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/7BslqmP4yX — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 10, 2022

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Telecast on DD Sports:

MATCH DAY! 🇮🇳vs🇧🇩 🏏 3rd ODI | #BANvIND 📺 Broadcast starts at ⏰ 10:30 AM 🏏 Match starts at ⏰ 11:30 AM CricLIVE 📲 https://t.co/8ZP6zXrsjg LIVE on DD Sports (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/togSCvdIh5 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)