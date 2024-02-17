India and England square off on Day 3 of this third Test match on Saturday, February 17. The action is set to begin at the Niranjan Shah Stadium and it starts at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of India vs England Test series and the live telecast of the day's play will be available on Sports 18 1 (English, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil) and Colors Cineplex (Hindi) TV channels. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match. Those who are interested in watching live streaming online of this match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Ravi Ashwin Withdraws from the 3rd Test Due to Mother's Illness.

India vs England 3rd Test 2024 Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

