India and England square off on Day 4 of this third Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, on Sunday, February 18. Rohit Sharma and his team have dominated proceedings on Day 3 with solid performances from the bowling attack and later on, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continued his fine form this series. Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex will provide live telecast of this match on TV sets in India with Viacom18 as the official broadcast partner of the India vs England Test series. Fans can also watch the IND vs ENG live streaming for free on the JioCinema app and website. ‘Treating Spinners the Way They Should Be Treated’ Virender Sehwag Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Terrific Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 4 Live

