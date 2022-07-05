The final day of the ongoing Edgbaston Test between India and England is here. After an action-packed Day 4, which saw the visitors setting a target of 378 runs and the hosts sitting at a comfortable position to chase down the target with Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*) at the crease, England will resume the Day 5 with a hope to score the rest 119 runs to win the match and level the series 2-2. The game in Birmingham will kick off at 3 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 5, Tuesday. Sony Sports Network will telecast the 5th Test match live on Television in India. SonyLIV application will provide the online live streaming of the clash.

📢 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 🥵 119 runs to chase for ENG. 7 wickets for IND to take. Can #TeamIndia make it a Historic Test to Remember? 🧐 Watch the Final Day of the thrilling #ENGvIND Test LIVE on #SonySportsNetwork from 2 PM 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/59yypTjkf7 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 5, 2022

