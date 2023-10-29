India and England are all set to put on a show in this highly anticipated match when they go up against each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The IND vs ENG contest is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and the IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans who are keen on watching India vs England free live streaming online can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app (on mobile devices). India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

How to Watch IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online?

Hosts take on the defending champions 👊 Who takes home the points in Lucknow?#CWC23 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RhCYCojwCU — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 29, 2023

