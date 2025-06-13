Indian cricketers will lock horns in an intra-squad match among two teams, India and India A ahead of the IND vs ENG Test Series 2025, starting June 20. The India vs India A intra-squad match is scheduled to start on June 13, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs IND A Intra-Squad practice match is scheduled to be played at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham. Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the India vs India A intra-squad practice match, so fans in India will have no live streaming viewing options nor live telecast viewing options. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ricky Ponting Lauds Marco Jansen’s Cricketing Superpower, Says ‘Once He Gets Out on the Field; Then It’s Game On’.

India vs India A Match Preview

🗣️🗣️ There's some quality energy in this group #TeamIndia Bowling Coach Morne Morkel previews the intra-squad match starting in Beckenham today 👌👌 WATCH 🎥🔽 #ENGvIND | @mornemorkel65 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)