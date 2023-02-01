India will face New Zealand in the 3rd and the decider T20I of the series on Wednesday, February 01, 2023. The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the IND vs NZ T20I series. You can watch the live telecast of this game on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD. Meanwhile, DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. If you want to watch the live streaming of this game, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Suryakumar Yadav Achieves New Career-High Rating in Latest ICC T20I Rankings.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 On Star Sports Network

After having levelled the series, team 🇮🇳 aims to wrap this up in style, by winning the final T20I and the series!🤩 We’re sensing a nail-biter. Are you?😎 Tune-in to the Final Mastercard #INDvNZ T20I Today, 6:00 PM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/kt4SZl68ei — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 1, 2023

