After emphatically clinching the first Test at Perth, India will take on Prime Minister's XI in a tour match, a two-day Pink-Ball game starting November 30. The two-day IND vs PM XI 2024 match will be held at Manuka Oval and begin at 9:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can find live viewing telecast options on Star Sports Network channels, who are official broadcast partners for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch over to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which will need a subscription. Rohit Sharma Gives Speech in Australian Parliament House As Australia PM Anthony Albanese Meets Team India Players in Canberra Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

India vs PM XI Warm-Up Match

Rain plays spoilsport on Day 1 of the Prime Minister's XI vs. India #AUSvIND test 🌧️ But expect more quick-fire action tomorrow! 🏏💪💙#AUSvINDonStar Warm-up Match, Day 2 👉 SUN 1 DEC, 9:10 AM on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2! #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/WnuK453w6D — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 30, 2024

