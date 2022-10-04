India take on South Africa in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and has a start time of 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports and DD Sports channels will telecast the match live in India. Disney+Hotstar will provide the online live streaming of the cricket game.

Indore get ready for 🎆🎇, #TeamIndia caravan is here to entertain you! 😍 Whom are you most excited to watch in the 3rd Mastercard #INDvSA T20I? 📺 Today, 6 PM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstarpic.twitter.com/bSDns8z5aY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)