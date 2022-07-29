Indian cricket team is set to lock horns with West Indies in the first T20I of the three match series. The match would take place at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on July 29 (Friday), 2022 and has a start time of 8 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Doordarshan Sports will telecast the match live on Television. Fans can also watch live online streaming of this fixture on FanCode app.

Shorter format, but even more entertainment! In-form India and West Indies lock horns in the first T20I! Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode👉https://t.co/LTPgdahsgO@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/OLpf5wgxkN — FanCode (@FanCode) July 29, 2022

