India will aim to equalise in the series against Australia when they take on each other in the 4th T20I of the series, on Saturday, December 17. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, and it starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the series and would provide live telecast of the match. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming of this match can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. IND W vs AUS W: When I Play Against Australia it Feels Like I’m Playing Against Men's Team, Says Shafali Verma.

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

#TeamIndia's 🎯: Level the series 2-2! 💪 Bring out your blue jerseys & cheer for them in the 4th Mastercard #INDvAUS Women's T20I!#BlueKnowsNoGender #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/tVQH3WoFN3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 17, 2022

