Inia Women will start their preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup through a Tri-Series in South Africa. The 1st T20I match of the Women's Tri-Series between South Africa Women and India Women will be played on January 19 (Thursday) at Buffalo Park in East London. The match will start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 10:00 pm IST. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa Women's Tri-series 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of this match in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of the 1st T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Your passion for cricket will burn brighter as the #WomenInBlue 💙💪🏼 go up against #TheProteas in the 1st T20I of the #WomensT20ITriSeries 🏏 Tune-in to #SAWvINDW🏏Tonight, 10:30 PM onwards, on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BlueKnowsNoGender #HerStory pic.twitter.com/beI8kj94yS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)