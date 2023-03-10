Legends League Cricket 2023 is all set to start on Friday, March 10. In the first match of the tournament, India Maharajas will be facing Asia Lions. The game will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2023. The opening match between India Maharajas vs Asia Lions will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (with a subscription).

It’s Match Day 1! Pride and Royalty have come face-to-face to kick off this season! 🦁 x 👑 Who will reign supreme in this season’s opener? Find out tonight 10th March at 8 PM IST! ⏰@VisitQatar#LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/IupMSLKRHn — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 10, 2023

