India and Afghanistan are set to clash against each other in the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday, September 08. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 but only for DD Free Dish and DTT users. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

MatchDay tribe; Get ready for the 𝒗𝒊𝒃𝒆 💙 #INDvAFG 📡Broadcast starts at 6 PM 🏏Game starts at 7:30 PM #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/nTkKAbqtAe — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 8, 2022

