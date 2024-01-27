Action in the India vs England 1st Test has resumed on Day 3 in Hyderabad. The day's play got underway at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). With Viacom18 as the official broadcast partner, Sports18 will provide live telecast of this contest while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema. Fans can also follow the live telecast of the India vs England 1st Test 2024 on DD Sports, on DD Free Dish only. India had earlier bowled England out for 246 runs. India will resume batting on day 3 with 175 lead on first Innings as Ravindra Jadeja inches closer for his century. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024: England’s Woes Increase As Jack Leach Suffers From Knee Injury.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 3 on DD Sports

𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 #𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐯𝐬𝐄𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 🇮🇳𝐯𝐬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏏 First Test 🗓️ Jan 25 ⏰ 9:30 AM onwards.. 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐃 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 📺 (𝐃𝐃 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐡) pic.twitter.com/dFy5fzqjOx — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 24, 2024

