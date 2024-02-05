The action in the India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 will resume on Monday, February 5. The day's play will get underway at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). While Sports 18 1 and Colors Cineplex TV channels would provide live telecasts of the match and JioCinema live streaming, fans can also watch the action live on DD Sports. But the India vs England 2nd Test live telecast will be available on DD Sports, only on DD Free Dish. 'Full of Skill' Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shubman Gill For His Sensational Century During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

India vs England 2nd Test on DD Sports

Fourth Umpire - #INDvsENG, Second Test ✨ LIVE Now on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/s8HGPD2RJI — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 2, 2024

