India lock horns with England in the 4th Test match of the exciting five-match series on February 23. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and it has a start time of 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, there will be no live telecast of this match on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel and Videocon d2h. The live commentary for IND vs ENG 4th Test will probably be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide live commentary of this important match. Rehan Ahmed Opts Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Due to Personal Reasons; England to Not Name Replacement.

India vs England 4th Test 2024 Live Telecast Details on DD Sports

4th Test, #INDvENG 🏏 Game LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) https://t.co/4n4g5Cbzod — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)