India lock horns with England in the 5th Test match of the five-match series on March 7. The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala and it has a start time of 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the IND vs ENG 5th Test on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, there will be no live telecast of this match on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel and Videocon d2h. The live commentary for the IND vs ENG 5th Test will probably be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide live commentary on this important match. '‘I Just Don't Know What Bazball Means’ Indian Captain Rohit Sharma 'Puzzled' by Popular Term Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

India vs England 5th Test 2024 Live Telecast Details on DD Sports

🗓️ 7th March | ⏰9:30 AM

Watch all the action LIVE on DD Sports (DD Free Dish) 📺



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/2GXqsP2EW4— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 6, 2024

