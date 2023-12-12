India will be in action against Nepal in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, December 12. The IND U-19 vs NEP U-19 match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 2 and it starts at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). India lost their last match to arch-rivals Pakistan and will hope to make a comeback in this contest. Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the IND U-19 vs NEP U-19 match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the IND U-19 vs NEP U-19 match live streaming for free on Asian Cricket Council's official YouTube channel for free. Pakistan Wicketkeeper Saad Baig Pulls Off Catch With His Legs During IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Live

